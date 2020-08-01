SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

