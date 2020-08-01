SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Cryolife worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,947,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $732.53 million, a PE ratio of -149.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

