SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 17,420 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of SkyWest worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SkyWest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SKYW stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

