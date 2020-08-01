SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 99,172 Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Conn’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Conn’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 274.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.34. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

