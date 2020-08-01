SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $575.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

