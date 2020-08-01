SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

VVV opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.