SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 68,862 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,862 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Matador Resources worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

