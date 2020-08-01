SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 176,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RRC. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,693 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 170.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 232,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 146,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of RRC opened at $6.46 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

