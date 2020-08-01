SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

