SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,803 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $346.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

