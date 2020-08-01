SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

