SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 5,126.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 213,006 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUYA opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

