SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth about $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth about $51,484,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $21.40 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131 over the last three months.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

