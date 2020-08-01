SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,168 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 240,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 15,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.