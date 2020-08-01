SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,904 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 18.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at $806,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 744.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

