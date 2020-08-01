SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 229 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

FTNT stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.