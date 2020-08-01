SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,564 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,564 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

