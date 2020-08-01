SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,779 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $42.56 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

