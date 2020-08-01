SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $964,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $2,016,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $496,000.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.69.

BIPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

