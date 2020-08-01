SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.91.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

