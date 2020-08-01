SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,509,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,048,426 shares of company stock worth $62,581,158 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.92% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.