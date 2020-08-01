SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in PolyOne by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyOne alerts:

NYSE:POL opened at $24.17 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.