SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Brokerages

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SHSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SharpSpring by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

SHSP stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.62. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. Equities analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

