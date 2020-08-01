Short Interest in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Decreases By 15.7%

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

