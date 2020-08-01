Short Interest in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Drops By 15.5%

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 418,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 35.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 120.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLOW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $808.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

