Short Interest in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Decreases By 15.5%

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Mdu Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mdu Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

