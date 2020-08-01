Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Drops By 15.4%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 325,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 21,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,032,472.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,126,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,283,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $206,170.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,501,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,970,321.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,755 shares of company stock worth $29,696,910. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 144.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

