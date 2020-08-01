Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Decreases By 31.9%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.59 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 175,435 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,402 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

