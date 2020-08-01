Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Drops By 46.9%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Dougherty & Co downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.63 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

