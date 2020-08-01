Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Declines By 71.9%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $0.84 on Friday. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

