Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Decreases By 59.7%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UUU stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

