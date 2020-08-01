Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Expands By 20.0%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 391,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.15 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.53.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

