SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark J. Silk purchased 8,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $36,684.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter William Knapper purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $43,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,945 shares in the company, valued at $229,120.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,087 shares of company stock valued at $151,935.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $3.81 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.