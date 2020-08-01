Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 124.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,532 shares of company stock worth $1,175,316. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

