Simon Roberts Sells 69,585 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Simon Roberts sold 69,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £130,123.95 ($160,132.85).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and a one year high of £201.30 ($247.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.23.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.36 ($2.88).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.