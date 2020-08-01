Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 588,100 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Sitime stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.10 million and a PE ratio of -84.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Sitime has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Research analysts expect that Sitime will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $93,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Sitime in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

