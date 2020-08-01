SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.49

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and traded as high as $26.25. SolGold shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 3,100,029 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOLG shares. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on SolGold from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.49.

In related news, insider Jason Ward acquired 116,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £25,581.38 ($31,480.90).

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

