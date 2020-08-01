SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.