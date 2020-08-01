SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.91

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.91 and traded as low as $120.00. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 15,598 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.61.

In related news, insider Martin Jaskel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £13,400 ($16,490.28).

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

