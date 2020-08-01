Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

