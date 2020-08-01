Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 441% compared to the average volume of 648 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 142,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 127,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares during the period.

NYSE:SC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

