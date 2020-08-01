Stock Traders Buy High Volume of National Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,861 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average volume of 742 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Beverage by 9.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 16.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Beverage by 96.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

