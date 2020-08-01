Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Domtar Call Options (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,192 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 661% compared to the average volume of 814 call options.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of UFS opened at $20.99 on Friday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 209.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,014.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 675,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

