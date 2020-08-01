Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical daily volume of 235 call options.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of HRC opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.