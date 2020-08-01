Strs Ohio Acquires 19,740 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $902,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,670.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,454 shares of company stock worth $15,612,820 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

