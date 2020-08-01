Strs Ohio Acquires 6,909 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,885,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

