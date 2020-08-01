Strs Ohio Buys 49,770 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of News by 30.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of News by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 93,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of News by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 583,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

