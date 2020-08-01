Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

