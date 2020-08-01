Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 198.54 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $138.47.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

