Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $86,756.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,176 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

